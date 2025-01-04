THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's Victory at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina survived Notre Dame courtesy of a four-point play by Elliot Cadeau with 4.8 seconds to play Saturday in a 74-73 victory at Purcell Pavilion.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points and Cadeau added 10 points and 6 assists. And in this 3 Things, we discuss a few key elements of UNC’s win, including Ian Jackson’s wiring, the importance of the Heels staying close to have a chance at winning, and Cadeau’s moment plus more.

UNC improved to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.