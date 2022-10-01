CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on UNC’s defensive performance, in which it forced seven punts and held the Hokies to less than 300 total yards, on another amazing effort by QB Drake Maye, that Carolina handled prosperity well, and what this means moving forward.

Maye finished the day 26-for-36 with 363 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, plus he ran the ball 13 times for 73 yards and two scores.

UNC improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.