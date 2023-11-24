^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

North Carolina finished 2-1 in its three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis, as the No. 14 Tar Heels earned an 87-72 victory over No. 20 Arkansas on Friday afternoon to take third place in the event.

UNC was led by RJ Davis’ 30 points, Harrison Ingram added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, and Seth Trimble had 12 points off the bench.

Here, THI Staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from UNC’s win, what it means, and what the week in the Bahamas did for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

