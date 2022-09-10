ATLANTA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday at Center Park Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 21-3 fairly late in the first half before the Panthers reeled off 25 consecutive points, but UNC responded defensively shutting down GSU the rest of the way, and the offense kicked its ground game into gear and scored the final 14 points of the contest to notch the victory.

UNC improved to 3-0 on the season and Georgia State dropped to 0-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner & Kevin Roy

