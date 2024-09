CHAPEL HILL – It took three quarters for North Carolina to churn its wheels Saturday, but the Tar Heels finally did in pulling away from North Carolina Central, 45-10, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led just 17-10 into the fourth quarter but scored 28 points to close out the game in improving to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 1-2.

So, here are 3 Things from UNC’s win over NC Central.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.