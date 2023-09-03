North Carolina opened the 2023 football season with a 31-17 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. And afterward, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discussed multiple elements to the 21st-ranked Tar Heels’ resounding victory.

They hit on UNC’s dominance in the trenches on both sides of the ball, aspects of the defense that showed resilience, Drake Maye, British Brooks, and the team getting rid of the taste that remained after losing their final four games last season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

