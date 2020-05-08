THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones are back for another “3 Things…” segment, only this time they aren’t in the arena or stadiums after a game or presser, social distancing means they’re at their respective home and talking UNC football.

In this edition, Jacob & AJ discuss 3 Things from North Carolina’s defense they learned this spring even though the Tar Heels didn’t practice. The media was given access to coaches and some players, so much was still learned.

Here, Jacob & AJ hit on the defensive line and its many questions, depth at linebacker and the Tar Heels’ very stacked secondary.