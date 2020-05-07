THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones are back for another “3 Things…” segment, only this time they aren’t in the arena or stadiums after a game or presser, social distancing means they’re at their respective home and talking UNC football.

In this edition, Jacob & AJ discuss 3 Things from North Carolina’s offense they learned this spring even though the Tar Heels didn’t practice. The media was given access to coaches and some players, so much was still learned.

Here, Jacob & AJ hit on why UNC didn’t miss out much not being able to install the offense, why the offensive line is much improved and how much more crowded the QB room will be this season.

3 Things learned about the defense and 3 Things about the 2020 Tar Heels in general are coming up over the next few days.