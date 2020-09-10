TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: 5 Keys For UNC To Reach The ACC Title Game

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones take a look at 5 KEYS for UNC to reach the ACC championship game this season.

The Tar Heels open play Saturday at home versus Syracuse and will play an 11-game schedule, 10 of which will be ACC contests. UNC’s home slate is Syracuse, Charlotte (non-ACC), Virginia Tech, NC State and Notre Dame, and its road games are at Boston College, Florida State, Duke, Virginia and Miami.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.