THI Podcast: 5-Star OT Zach Rice Commits To UNC





THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 5-star class of 2022 offensive tackle Zach Rice’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Rice, who is 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Virginia, all of which he visited in June. Rice has also been offered by Southern Cal, Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and so many others.

Rice is the No. 19 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 4 at his position. He is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rice is the highest rated prospect to ever commit to UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

