THI Podcast: 5 Things Looking Ahead To Spring Football

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to spring football practice for North Carolina by discussing 5 Things regarding the Tar Heels and the next five weeks.

They hit on the long list of players that won’t participate or will be limited because of injuries, the new defensive scheme employed by Gene Chizik, some tweaks to the offensive approach, the quarterback battle, and that Carolina Coach Mack Brown says they are going back to the basics in the program.

UNC opens spring practice March 1, and the spring game kicks off on April 9 at Kenan Stadium.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

