In this edition of the THI UNC Basketball Podcast, Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk discuss the Tar Heels’ play of late while looking ahead, as just five games remain in the regular season.

AJ & David hit on the recent struggles, the Heels getting tired, where it shows, and the many positives about this team. Also, what will it take for Carolina to be a Final Four team? They address that as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.