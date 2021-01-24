TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: A Tough Stretch Ahead For Hoops Heels

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s three-game road stretch coming up and how the Tar Heels are prepared for the games and what fans should look for as signs of continued growth.

UNC heads to Pittsburgh Tuesday night before going to Clemson the following Tuesday and then to Duke on Feb. 6. Carolina is 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC and has won five of its last six games.

Jacob and AJ hit on the recent emphasis on getting the ball inside more, the improved shooting, freshman guards starting to get it more, and what the Heels must do moving forward against a challenging but manageable slate.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner