With the ACC voting Friday to expand the conference welcoming in California, Stanford, and Southern Methodist, it only made sense that we discuss this historic move.

So, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones welcomed special guest Brett Friedlander to share thoughts about this, why it happened, what good can come from it, how it affects the league moving forward, and so much more.

Brett has covered sports for four decades and is currently a columnist for Saturday Road. He wrote about this earlier today. You can also follow him on Twitter right here.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

