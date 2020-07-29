TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: ACC's 10-Plus-1 Media Roundtable

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by veteran ACC sportswriters Shawn Krest and Brett Friedlander to discuss the historic 2020 ACC football schedule that was released Wednesday afternoon.

Krest, who covers the Triangle for the North State Journal as well as Duke for SI Maven, and Friedlander, who also covers the Triangle for the North State Journal as well as NC State for SI Maven, discuss with AJ Notre Dame’s inclusion this season, what it could mean down the road, the 10-plus-model, how different teams should handle scheduling their lone nonconference opponent and much more.

They spend additional time looking at how this affects UNC, as well.

