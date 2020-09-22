TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Adjusting, Morrison, Conley & Wanting Another Game

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer/jack of all trades Deana King discuss what they learned from North Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s post-practice interview Tuesday morning.

AJ & Deana hit on how the Tar Heels are adjusting to having an open date this week after their game versus Charlotte slated for this past weekend was cancelled, Trey Morrison moving to safety and true freshman Ja’Qurious Conley now the starting nickel, and that UNC is looking to schedule an opponent to fill its Nov. 21 open date.