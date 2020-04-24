THI basketball recruiting director Clint Jackson joins publisher Andrew Jones to discuss class of 2021 big man Efton Reid, whom Jackson wrote a piece about that THI ran Thursday.

Reid is a 7-footer from the Richmond, VA, area and is being recruited by North Carolina. While Jackson says the Tar Heels have some catching up to do with respect to a few other schools, he also says UNC has picked it up of late with Reid and the Heels have a chance here.

Reid is currently a 4-star prospect and rated the No. 27 overall player nationally in the class, including the No. 5 player at his position.