THI Podcast: AJ & Clint Discuss 2021 Big Man Efton Reid

THI basketball recruiting director Clint Jackson joins publisher Andrew Jones to discuss class of 2021 big man Efton Reid, whom Jackson wrote a piece about that THI ran Thursday.

Reid is a 7-footer from the Richmond, VA, area and is being recruited by North Carolina. While Jackson says the Tar Heels have some catching up to do with respect to a few other schools, he also says UNC has picked it up of late with Reid and the Heels have a chance here.

Reid is currently a 4-star prospect and rated the No. 27 overall player nationally in the class, including the No. 5 player at his position.

