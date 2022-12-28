**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones & Director of Basketball Recruiting & Analyst Davis Sisk have their first lengthy discussion about North Carolina this season.

AJ & David wanted to wait until the Tar Heels had quite a few games under them before diving in, which they will do regularly now that ACC play is for the rest of the regular season.

In this podcast, they hit on the recent uptick in play by the Tar Heels, some of Hubert Davis’ coaching decisions, Armando Bacot playing at an exceptionally high level, Caleb Love’s growing game, RJ Davis’ increasingly mature game, the intangibles Leaky Black brings to the floor, how Pete Nance is assimilating and the importance he was the one hitting the big shot versus Ohio State, how the bench is shaping up, and more.

UNC (9-4 overall, 1-1 ACC) is back in the rankings at No. 25 and next plays at Pittsburgh on Friday at noon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

