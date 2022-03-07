THI Podcast: AJ & David Dive Into UNC's Big Week, Talk Postseason

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and lead analyst David Sisk discuss how North Carolina played over the last week, beating Syracuse in overtime, heavily focusing on how the Tar Heels beat Duke, and discuss how UNC may fit into the postseason plans with the ACC Tournament starting this week in Brooklyn.

Sisk, a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, breaks down certain elements of the Duke game, they go in some interesting directions with their takes, and David even turns the table and asks AJ a few questions.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************