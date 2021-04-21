TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: AJ & David Go Deep On UNC’s Portal Pickups

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and hoops analyst David Sisk discuss North Carolina’s recent activity in the transfer portal and how it will shape next year’s team.

New UNC Coach Hubert Davis landed Virginia transfer Justin McKoy and Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek while missing out on Walker Kessler, who departed the Carolina program two days after the season finale in the NCAA Tournament. How will McKoy and Manek help the 2021-22 Tar Heels, affect the other returning players, and how might UNC play?

Furthermore, are the Heels better off next season with Manek or had Kessler returned?

AJ & David address those topics and more as only they can.

