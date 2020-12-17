 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: AJ & David Go In-Depth About The Hoops Heels
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-17 00:35:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Podcast: AJ & David Go In-Depth About The Hoops Heels

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

Six games into the 2020-2021 season, THI publisher Andrew Jones and basketball recruiting director/analyst David Sisk sit down to discuss various topics surrounding the UNC basketball team on the latest episode of the Tar Heel Illustrated Podcast.

Instead of an extended Q&A session, David and AJ simply have a conversation, using their vast experiences in various capacities in the sport and go rather in-depth about the Tar Heels.


*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}