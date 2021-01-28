TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: AJ & David Talk UNC's 3-Game Win Streak

THI Publisher Andrew Jones & Director of Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss North Carolina’s three-game win streak, areas the Tar Heels have improved, and they go in-depth about certain elements of the team’s recent performances s well as some individual players.

David and AJ combined nearly 60 years in the sport, David as a college, AAU and high school coach, and AJ as a member of the media covering the ACC, and for a stretch the NBA, during that time frame.