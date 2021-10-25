THI Podcast: Anthony Harris | UNC Basketball Preview

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting & analyst David Sisk preview North Carolina’s upcoming basketball season by discussing individual Tar Heels in a series of podcasts, and today they hit on redshirt sophomore guard Anthony Harris.

AJ & David talk about Harris’ game, health, that he finally had a full offseason to work out and improve, and how that should help his game, and his possible role in how he can help the Tar Heels this winter.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



