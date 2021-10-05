THI Podcast: Armando Bacot | UNC Basketball Preview

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting & analyst David Sisk preview North Carolina’s upcoming basketball season by discussing individual Tar Heels in a series of podcasts, and today they hit on junior forward Armando Bacot.

AJ & David talk about areas of Bacot’s game he and UNC Coach Hubert Davis say have improved, the effect on Bacot with Carolina’s changed offensive approach, and more. AJ was at a recent practice and got to see some of Bacot’s improvements, which he adds to the conversation.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.