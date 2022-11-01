**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing senior forward Armando Bacot.

AJ & David focus on Bacot’s game, the career numbers he can finish with, his stature among previous acclaimed Tar Heels, how his game may have grown in the offseason, how he might play alongside Pete Nance, and much more.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

