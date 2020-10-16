TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Basketball Targets McGowens, Kaufman & Clark

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 5-star 2021 SF Bryce McGowens, who recently decommitted from Florida State and has been in recent contact with North Carolina.

Sisk catches everyone up to date on the latest with McGowens plus he takes a few minutes to see what’s up with 2021 forward Trey Kaufman and 2022 PG Skyy Clark, who is supposed to announce his decision Oct. 22.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner