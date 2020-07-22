TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Bossi Breaks Down Hunter Sallis' Recruitment

Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi joined THI Publisher Andrew Jones to discuss major class of 2021 North Carolina target Hunter Sallis, whom Bossi saw play in person this past weekend.

Bossi has seen Sallis multiple times and breaks down his game and recruitment, including where the Tar Heels stand.

The 6-foot-5 Sallis, who attends Millard North in Omaha, NE, is a 5-star prospect and rated the No. 11 overall player nationally in the class, as well as the No. point guard.





