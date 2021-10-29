THI Podcast: Brady Manek | UNC Basketball Preview Series

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk continue previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discuss individual Tar Heels on separate podcasts, and in this episode they talk about forward Brady Manek.

At 6-foot-9, Manek started 111 games in four seasons at Oklahoma, where he ranks 14th all-time in scoring. He also shot 37.4 percent from three-point range in his career, making 235 shots from beyond the arc.

AJ and David discuss what UNC looks to get from Manek and how he will help the Tar Heels this season.

