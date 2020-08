THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball recruiting writer David Sisk discuss four key class of 2021 targets of North Carolina’s as the early signing period is now 11 weeks away.

AJ and David hit on Caleb Houstan, Trey Kaufman, Hunter Sallis and D’Marco Dunn, each of whom the Tar Heels are in solid-to-good shape with.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.