THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 2022-23 basketball schedule that is now complete with the ACC releasing the league slate Tuesday for the coming season.

Jacob & AJ hit on some of the interesting segments of the season, the tough spots, how it will challenge the highly regarded Tar Heels, and some other tid bits.

UNC opens its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington, and begins ACC play December 4 at Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels went 29-10 last season advancing to the national championship game where they lost to Kansas.

