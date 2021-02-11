TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Breaking Down UNC's NCAA Tournament Resume

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament resume and what the Tar Heels must do in order to earn an invitation to the big dance. They also look at what UNC’s opponents have done and how teams like Stanford can help Carolina get into the NCAAs.

This conversation goes well beyond the piece AJ wrote that THI posted Wednesday about what teams UNC fans should root for over the rest of the season.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.