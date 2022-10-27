**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing junior guard Caleb Love.

AJ & David focus on the things Love said he focused on all offseason, what it takes for him to elevate his game to the next level (consistency), how his game could evolve on this season over the next five months, and how that can further solidify the Tar Heels as serious national title contenders.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

