With fall camp for North Carolina Football almost here, we take a look at each of the Tar Heels’ position groups over a span of ten discussions, today focusing on the running back room.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay share their thoughts about a deep and talented room, but one that lacks a player that has truly broken out. Will it be Elijah Green, who emerged last season, or what about Omarion Hampton? How about George Pettaway, Caleb Hood, or maybe even British Brooks, who missed last season with a knee injury.

They hit on all of that in this discussion.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

