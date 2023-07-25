With fall camp for North Carolina Football almost here, we take a look at each of the Tar Heels’ position groups over a span of ten discussions, today focusing on the wide receiver room.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay share their thoughts about a room that must replace Josh Downs and Antoine Green, but actually may be deeper and even more talented overall than a year ago. How will transfers Tez Walker and Nate McCollum do? Is Are Kobe Paysour and J.J. Jones ready to explode?

AJ & Brandon hit on all of that in this discussion.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

