THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina QB Drake Maye and what it might take for him to win the Heisman Trophy, or at least get an invitation to the award presentation ceremony in New York City on December 10.

Jacob & AJ dive into Maye’s numbers, what makes him so effective, how he checks every box, what he must do in the next three games, what the Tar Heels must do in the next three games, and his chances at taking home the most prestigious award in American sports.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

