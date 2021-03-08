TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Can UNC Win The ACC Tournament?

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to this week’s ACC Tournament and discuss whether or not UNC has a chance at winning the championship, why it might not, and what the Tar Heels must do in order to cut down the nets Saturday night in Greensboro.

UNC is 16-9 overall after finishing 10-6 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are the No. 6 seed and open play Wednesday night versus the winner of Tuesday’s game between Wake Forest and Notre Dame. If the Heels win, they would advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech.