THI Podcast: Carolina Positives As Fall Camp Close To Concluding

With North Carolina close to concluding fall camp, as classes begin August 15, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some of the positives from the Tar Heels over the last two weeks.

Carolina opened fall camp July 29 and begins its season August 27 when Florida A&M visits Chapel Hill. So here, Jacob & AJ hit on several noteworthy positive for the Heels that have been quite clear throughout camp, including:

*Young talent pops

*DL strength

*Defensive scheme learned

*TE room

*Coaching chemistry

*& More…

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.