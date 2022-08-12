THI Podcast: Carolina's Concerns As Fall Camp Close To Concluding

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discussed in a previous podcast the positives about North Carolina’s football team as fall camp comes to a close, and here they hit on the concerns for the Tar Heels.

UNC opened fall camp July 29 and finishes up Sunday, August 14. Fall semester classes begin August 15, and the Heels then resume a more normal game-week schedule.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

