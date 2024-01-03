North Carolina announced some big football coaching news Wednesday morning, including Gene Chizik no longer serving as the Tar Heels defensive coordinator.

Also, defensive line coach Tim Cross was let go, defensive analyst Ted Monachino replaces him, and Charlton Warren was upgraded to Assistant Head Coach of the defense.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the changes, why they happened, and what’s next in UNC’s search for a new defensive coordinator.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.