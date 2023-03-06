**************************************************************************************

Shoulder pain? Joints ache? The Rogue Shop’s cream works magic. *Can’t sleep? The Rogue Shop has something you need. Use Promo code TARHEELS10 & save $$$

***************************************************************************************

THI basketball analyst David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones have an organic and lengthy discuss about the state of North Carolina’s basketball team as the Tar Heels begin play in the ACC Tournament this week.

David & AJ go in-depth about UNC’s offensive problems, some defensive elements (positive and negative), Caleb Love's play, the job Hubert Davis has done, they offer their takes if the Tar Heels pass the eye test as an NCAA Tournament team, what they need to do in Greensboro to maybe get an invite, and much more.

This is worth listening to every minute.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************