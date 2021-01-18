TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: David & AJ Go In-Depth On UNC Hoops

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting and Analyst David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones sit down for one of their popular discussions about North Carolina’s basketball team.

David and AJ combined nearly 60 years in the sport, David as a college, AAU and high school coach, and AJ as a member of the media covering the ACC, and for a stretch the NBA, during that time frame.

They last spoke following UNC’s loss at Georgia Tech, so since the Tar Heels have gone 3-1 and have clearly shown signs of improvement. They discuss some elements of Carolina’s game that have improved, some of the issues the Heels still have, and go in-depth about Anthony Harris, Caleb Love, the inside guys, perimeter shooting and more.

If you love Carolina basketball, you won’t want to miss this.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



