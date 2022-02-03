THI Podcast: David & AJ In-Depth On UNC's Recent Success

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss at length North Carolina’s last two weeks, going from two ugly losses by a combined 50 points to winning four straight and doing so in different ways than the Tar Heels had previously won games.

They discuss the team’s growing grit, chemistry, short rotation, Brady Manek’s comfort, Armando Bacot’s game, the good and bad of Caleb Love, Leaky Black’s emergence shooting the ball and role, plus they dabble a bit looking ahead to the Duke game, and so much more.

This is the longest podcast AJ & David have done, but it’s well worth any UNC fans’ time.

Note: AJ & Jacob will have a podcast previewing the Duke game posted Thursday evening.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************



