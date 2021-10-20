THI Podcast: Dawson Garcia | UNC Basketball Preview

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting & analyst David Sisk preview North Carolina’s upcoming basketball season by discussing individual Tar Heels in a series of podcasts, and today they hit on sophomore forward and Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia.

AJ & David talk about the 6-foot-11 Garcia’s game, what he did well last season and how he can help the Tar Heels, his strengths, and why David is so high on him. Garcia had one of his best games last season in a Golden Eagles’ win over the Tar Heels in the Smith Center, which they hit on as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

