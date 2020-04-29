THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Recruiting Clint Jackson discuss 5-star class of 2021 standout Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot multidimensional player who could end up as the top prospect in the class.

Holmgren, who attends Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN, is currently the No. 4 overall prospect in the nation and owns 31 offers, including from Kansas, Ohio State, Maryland, Gonzaga, Iowa and Florida State.

UNC offered in January and has made some inroads with Holmgren. In this video, however, AJ and Jackson discuss Holmgren’s game, why Jackson thinks he might be the top player in the class and how he would fit in at UNC if he chose Roy Williams’ Tar Heels.