THI Podcast: Discussing 2022 Prospects Nickel, Lively, Green & Whitmore

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss four class of 2022 basketball prospects North Carolina has offered, three of whom remain major targets of the Tar Heels.

AJ & David talk about the latest with Tyler Nickel, Cam Whitmore, Dereck Lively, and De’Ante Green.

UNC has three committed prospects for the class of 2022: Seth Trimble, Will Shaver, and Jalen Washington.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.








