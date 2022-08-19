THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star DE Joshua Horton's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 defensive end Joshua Horton’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Horton, who is 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, and attends Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, GA, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Miami, Tennessee, and many others.

Horton is the 15th member of UNC’s class of 2023.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

