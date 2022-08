THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 LB Amare Campbell’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Campbell, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over West Virginia and Maryland, and was also offered by Virginia, among others.

AJ & Deana hit on what kind of player UNC is getting as well as the importance of landing another prospect from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Campbell is the 17th member of UNC’s class of 2023, and he is the sixth player from Virginia to commit to Carolina in the class.

