THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star Nolan McConnell's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s newest football commitment, 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Nolan McConnell, who attends Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, VA.

At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, McConnell chose the Tar Heels over offers from FSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, NC State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, & West Virginia among others.

McConnell is the second member of the class of 2023 to commit to UNC, joining 3-star QB Tad Hudson, who announced his intentions last summer. This is the first offensive lineman to commit since new o-line coach Jack Bicknell joined the UNC staff.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

