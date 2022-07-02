THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star OL D.J. Geth's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 offensive lineman D.J. Geth’s decision to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Geth chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, and among his other offers include LSU, South Florida, and Appalachian State, among others.

Geth, who attends Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, is the No. 22 overall prospect in the Palmetto State. His father, Ed Geth, was a scholarship member of UNC’s 1993 NCAA basketball championship team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

