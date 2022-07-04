THI Podcast: Discussing 3-Star WR Chris Culliver's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star wide receiver Chris Culliver’s decision to commit to play at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Culliver chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and NC State. Among his other offers are from Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Michigan State.

Culliver is the No. 71 player nationally at his position in the class of 2023, plus he’s the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is the 14th member of the Tar Heels' class of 2023.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

